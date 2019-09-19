Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Giant planet around tiny star 'should not exist'

BBC News - 5 hours ago

The Jupiter-like world is unusually large compared with its host star, challenging existing theories.

Exoplanet discovery blurs the line between large planets and small stars

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

The discovery of yet another exoplanet is no longer news. More than 4,000 planets around other stars have now been found since the detection of the first one in 1995. As astronomers long suspected, ...

Big world around tiny star puts new spin on planet formation

Phys.org - 22 hours ago

A giant world discovered around a tiny star is putting a new spin on how planets form.

Big planet, tiny star

Cosmos Magazine - 24 hours ago

Astronomers have discovered an unusual pairing for planet formation. Richard A Lovett reports.

An unexpectedly enormous planet is orbiting a tiny star

Newscientist - 24 hours ago

A surprisingly huge world is orbiting a small star 31 light years away - and it probably formed differently from almost all of the other planets we have spotted

Giant planet found circling tiny red dwarf star

FOXNews - 19 hours ago

A giant, Jupiter-like planet has been discovered by astronomers in a unique place, orbiting a small red dwarf star.

Scientists puzzled by really big planet orbiting really little star

Reuters - 19 hours ago

Scientists are expressing surprise after discovering a solar system 30 light-years away from Earth that defies current understanding about planet formation, with a large Jupiter-like planet ...

Surprise! Giant Planet Found Circling Tiny Red Dwarf Star

SPACE.com - 23 hours ago

Astronomers have discovered a giant, Jupiter-like planet in an unexpected location, and it's orbiting a small, nearby red dwarf star, a new study finds.

Some planets form giant solar systems which orbit supermassive black holes

Daily Mail - Fri 20 Sep 19

Researchers from Kagoshima University in Japan found signs not all planets are formed the same way, which is conventionally when dust and gas orbit a star.

Weirdly giant planet found around tiny star defies expectations

Astronomy.com - 22 hours ago

The massive planet, which shouldn't exist based on current theories, is prompting astronomers to revisit their models for planetary formation.

When dwarf stars give birth to giant planets

SpaceDaily - 9 hours ago

Heidelberg, Germany (SPX) Sep 27, 2019 Astronomers of the CARMENES consortium have discovered a new exoplanet that should not exist according to current knowledge. The research group, which ...

A planet that should not exist

SpaceDaily - 9 hours ago

Berm, Switzerland (SPX) Sep 27, 2019 Astronomers detected a giant planet orbiting a small star. The planet has much more mass than theoretical models predict. While this surprising discovery ...

A planet that should not exist, ScienceDaily - 21 hours ago
A planet that should not exist, Eurekalert - 23 hours ago

Massive exoplanet orbiting tiny star challenges planet formation theory

Eurekalert - 23 hours ago

(American Association for the Advancement of Science) Astronomers have discovered a giant Jupiter-like exoplanet in an unlikely location -- orbiting a small red dwarf star.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer