T. rex used a stiff skull to eat its prey

T. rex had a massive, stiff skull that it used to devour its prey FOXNews - 10 hours ago Tyrannosaurus rex, the most fearsome predator to ever walk the Earth, had a bite so hard it was able to shatter the bones of its prey. But a new study notes that the terrifying dinosaur had ...

T. Rex Used a Stiff Skull to Demolish Prey Geek.com - 11 hours ago An artist's rendition of the Tyrannosaurus rex with the 3D imaging showing muscle activation in its head (via Brian Engh/University of Missouri) Paleontologists ...

T. rex's 'extremely stiff' skull let it chomp other creatures' bones without cracking its own skull Daily Mail - 12 hours ago Anatomists led from the University of Missouri created the first ever 3D model of a T. rex that shows how the dinosaur's skull ligaments and joints work.