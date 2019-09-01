Prehistoric babies were weaned using animal milk, study suggests Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago The findings confirm that spouted clay vessel artefacts were baby bottles. Natalie Parletta reports.

Prehistoric baby bottles found in Bronze and Iron Age sites in Germany Newscientist - 3 hours ago Archaeologists have found traces of animal and human milk in 2500 to 3200-year-old spouted pottery drinking vessels, suggesting they were used to feed babies

Baby bottles may go back millennia in Europe ScienceNews - 4 hours ago Europe’s early farmers used spouted vessels to wean infants, an analysis of residue from animal milk left in the containers suggests.

Prehistoric babies fed animal milk in bottles BBC News - 4 hours ago Prehistoric babies were bottle-fed with animal milk more than 3,000 years ago, according to new evidence.

First evidence for early baby bottles used to feed animal milk to prehistoric babies Phys.org - 4 hours ago A team of scientists, led by the University of Bristol, has found the first evidence that prehistoric babies were fed animal milk using the equivalent of modern-day baby bottles.

3,000-year-old 'baby bottle' discovered in Germany FOXNews - 3 hours ago A 3,000-year-old clay container that is described as the world's first "baby bottle" has been unearthed by researchers.