Prehistoric babies were weaned using animal milk, study suggests

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

The findings confirm that spouted clay vessel artefacts were baby bottles. Natalie Parletta reports.

Prehistoric baby bottles found in Bronze and Iron Age sites in Germany

Newscientist - 3 hours ago

Archaeologists have found traces of animal and human milk in 2500 to 3200-year-old spouted pottery drinking vessels, suggesting they were used to feed babies

Baby bottles may go back millennia in Europe

ScienceNews - 4 hours ago

Europe’s early farmers used spouted vessels to wean infants, an analysis of residue from animal milk left in the containers suggests.

Prehistoric babies fed animal milk in bottles

BBC News - 4 hours ago

Prehistoric babies were bottle-fed with animal milk more than 3,000 years ago, according to new evidence.

First evidence for early baby bottles used to feed animal milk to prehistoric babies

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

A team of scientists, led by the University of Bristol, has found the first evidence that prehistoric babies were fed animal milk using the equivalent of modern-day baby bottles.

3,000-year-old 'baby bottle' discovered in Germany

FOXNews - 3 hours ago

A 3,000-year-old clay container that is described as the world's first "baby bottle" has been unearthed by researchers.

Babies in Prehistoric Europe Drank Animal Milk From Ceramic ‘Sippy Cups'

Gizmodo - 4 hours ago

A chemical analysis of pottery feeding vessels from the Bronze and Iron Ages suggests prehistoric European babies and toddlers had diets supplemented with, and possibly replaced by, animal milk, ...

