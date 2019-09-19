Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Want invisible ink? Just put water in your inkjet

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

But you’ll need this special paper to make it work. Mark Bruer reports.

Coated paper holds secret messages that can be erased with a hairdryer

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

When paper with a special manganese-based coating is printed with water, the message is only visible in UV light – and it can be erased with a hairdryer

Secure printing with water-based invisible ink

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

Researchers in China have developed a rewriteable paper coating that can encrypt secret information with relatively low-tech invisible ink—water. A message printed out by a water-jet printer ...

