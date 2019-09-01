Plastic tea bags shed billions of microplastic particles into the cup

Plastic tea bags shed billions of microplastic particles into the cupNewscientist - 3 hours ago
Making a cup of tea with a plastic teabag releases around 11.6 billion microplastic particles in a single cup
Plastic teabags release microscopic particles into teaPhys.org - 4 hours ago
Many people are trying to reduce their plastic use, but some tea manufacturers are moving in the opposite direction: replacing traditional paper teabags with plastic ones. Now, researchers reporting ...Plastic teabags release microscopic particles into tea, Eurekalert - 4 hours ago
Scientists find that teabags release billions of tiny plastic particles into your cup of teaDaily Mail - 4 hours ago
Chemical engineer Laura Hernandez and colleagues at Canada's McGill University purchased four different commercially-sold teas from coffee shops and grocery stores in Montreal for their analysis.