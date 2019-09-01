A new class of antibiotic candidates for fighting against superbugs

A new class of antibiotic candidates for fighting against superbugsPhys.org - 10 hours ago
The novel small molecules, based on new target, new chemical structure and new antimicrobial mechanism, are different from those of existing antibiotics. The new drug candidates demonstrate ...
PolyU develops a new class of antibiotic candidates for fighting against superbugsEurekalert - 10 hours ago
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has developed a new class of antibiotic drug candidates which has high potential to be developed into a new generation of antibiotics fighting against ...