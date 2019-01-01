This Picasso painting had never been seen before. Until a neural network painted it.MIT Technology Review - Fri 20 Sep 19
With help from a neural network, researchers reconstructed an image the artist created and painted over during his Blue Period.
Raiders Of The Lost ArtiProgrammer - Sat 21 Sep 19
Don't blame me for the title - it's the title of the research paper! Can we recover lost paintings using a little AI? The answer seems to be yes, but it really all depends what you mean by "recover". Read ...