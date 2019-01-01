Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
This Picasso painting had never been seen before. Until a neural network painted it.

MIT Technology Review - Fri 20 Sep 19

With help from a neural network, researchers reconstructed an image the artist created and painted over during his Blue Period.

Raiders Of The Lost Art

iProgrammer - Sat 21 Sep 19

Don't blame me for the title - it's the title of the research paper! Can we recover lost paintings using a little AI? The answer seems to be yes, but it really all depends what you mean by "recover". Read ...

