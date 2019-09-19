North America Has 3 Billion Fewer Birds Than it Did in 1970 The Scientist - 20 hours ago Population reductions in species such as sparrows and blackbirds reflect a concerning pattern of declining biodiversity across the continent, researchers find.

North America Has Lost Nearly 3 Billion Birds Since 1970 TIME - 23 hours ago Bird populations are facing an "unprecedented crisis," according to scientists

The decline of nature’s song Cosmos Magazine - 23 hours ago New study on US and Canadian bird populations signals ‘a widespread ecological crisis’. Ian Connellan reports.

The US and Canada have lost three billion birds since 1970 Newscientist - 23 hours ago The US and Canada have lost almost 3 billion birds since 1970, in a dramatic decline researchers are calling an "overlooked biodiversity crisis"

Billions of North American birds have vanished Science Now - 23 hours ago

Bird populations 'in global crisis' BBC News - 23 hours ago Bird populations in the US and Asia are "in crisis", according to two major studies.

New study finds US and Canada have lost more than 1 in 4 birds in the past 50 years Phys.org - 24 hours ago A study published today in the journal Science reveals that since 1970, bird populations in the United States and Canada have declined by 29 percent, or almost 3 billion birds, signaling a widespread ...

More than a quarter of U.S. and Canadian birds disappeared in the last 50 years ZME Science - 8 hours ago Almost three billion birds have disappeared across all habitats, including backyard birds.

Scientists sound the alarm: Nearly 3 billion birds have vanished - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 13 hours ago A devasting report describes an ecological crisis that's decimating the bird population.

North America Has Lost 3 Billion Birds, Scientists Say KQED Science - 18 hours ago Researchers estimate that the bird population has fallen by a quarter since 1970. More than 90% of the loss can be attributed to just a dozen bird families, including sparrows, blackbirds and ...

Billions of birds have vanished from the US and Canada since 1970 - CNET CNET - 20 hours ago Scientists are warning of a widespread ecological crisis that's decimating the bird population.

Missing: Nearly 3 billion birds that used to live in North America L.A. Times - 21 hours ago North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970, and the continent has also seen widespread population declines among hundreds of bird species.

North American bird population has dropped by 3 billion since 1970, study reveals FOXNews - 21 hours ago There are almost 3 billion fewer birds in the United States and Canada now than in 1970, according to a disturbing new study.

There are three BILLION fewer birds in the US and Canada now than 50 years ago, study finds Daily Mail - 22 hours ago The evidence for the declines emerged from both 50 years of ground-based observations, along with the detection of migrations over 10 years by radar stations across North America.

North America Has Lost Almost 30 Percent of Its Birds Since 1970, Upsetting New Study Finds Gizmodo - 23 hours ago There are almost 3 billion fewer North American birds in 2019 than there were in 1970, accounting for a 29 percent decline, according to a new study.Read more...

Bird numbers plunge in U.S. and Canada with people to blame Reuters - 23 hours ago From grasslands to seashores to forests and backyards, birds are disappearing at an alarming rate in the United States and Canada, with a 29% population drop since 1970 and a net loss of about ...

‘Full-blown crisis’: North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970 Mongabay.com - 4 hours ago Bird populations are crashing in North America. And it’s not just the rare and threatened species that are disappearing ⁠— even the common, seemingly widespread backyard birds like ...

Study: North American bird population has declined by 2.9 billion since 1970 UPI - 17 hours ago North America's bird population has declined by nearly 3 billion in the last five decades, according to a study published Thursday.