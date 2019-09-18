Two Asteroids Collided in Deep Space, Sparking an Ancient Ice Age

Two Asteroids Collided in Deep Space, Sparking an Ancient Ice AgeDiscover Magazine - 8 hours ago
This artist's concept captures the catastrophic collision that destroyed the parent body, which was bigger than any known asteroid break-up in the past 3 billion years. (Credit: Don Davis/Southwest ...
Asteroid breakup may have triggered an ice ageCosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago
Researchers find tell-tale dust among the rocks. Richard A Lovett reports.
Dust from a giant asteroid crash caused an ancient ice agePhys.org - 9 hours ago
About 466 million years ago, long before the age of the dinosaurs, the Earth froze. The seas began to ice over at the Earth's poles, and the new range of temperatures around the planet set the ...Dust from a giant asteroid crash caused an ancient ice age, ScienceDaily - 8 hours ago
Asteroid dust may have triggered massive explosion of life on Earth 466 million years agoFOXNews - 2 hours ago
Nearly half a billion years ago, there was a huge explosion of species development on Earth, causing the biodiversity of animals to increase dramatically -- but the true cause of that event ...
Distant asteroid calamity shaped life on Earth 466 million years agoReuters - 8 hours ago
The cataclysmic asteroid impact off Mexico's coast that doomed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was not the only time an astronomical event shaped the history of life on Earth.
Colliding asteroids may have caused an ancient ice ageAstronomy.com - 9 hours ago
Though the collision occurred in space, it dumped thousands of times more dust than usual into Earth's atmosphere for millions of years, leading to a gradual global cool-down.
Gigantic asteroid collision boosted biodiversity on EarthEurekalert - 8 hours ago
(Lund University) An international study led by researchers from Lund University in Sweden has found that a collision in the asteroid belt 470 million years ago created drastic changes to life ...