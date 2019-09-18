Two Asteroids Collided in Deep Space, Sparking an Ancient Ice Age Discover Magazine - 8 hours ago This artist's concept captures the catastrophic collision that destroyed the parent body, which was bigger than any known asteroid break-up in the past 3 billion years. (Credit: Don Davis/Southwest ...

Asteroid breakup may have triggered an ice age Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago Researchers find tell-tale dust among the rocks. Richard A Lovett reports.

Dust from a giant asteroid crash caused an ancient ice age Phys.org - 9 hours ago About 466 million years ago, long before the age of the dinosaurs, the Earth froze. The seas began to ice over at the Earth's poles, and the new range of temperatures around the planet set the ... Dust from a giant asteroid crash caused an ancient ice age, ScienceDaily - 8 hours ago



Asteroid dust may have triggered massive explosion of life on Earth 466 million years ago FOXNews - 2 hours ago Nearly half a billion years ago, there was a huge explosion of species development on Earth, causing the biodiversity of animals to increase dramatically -- but the true cause of that event ...

Distant asteroid calamity shaped life on Earth 466 million years ago Reuters - 8 hours ago The cataclysmic asteroid impact off Mexico's coast that doomed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was not the only time an astronomical event shaped the history of life on Earth.

Colliding asteroids may have caused an ancient ice age Astronomy.com - 9 hours ago Though the collision occurred in space, it dumped thousands of times more dust than usual into Earth's atmosphere for millions of years, leading to a gradual global cool-down.