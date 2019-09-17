Study finds air pollution reaches placenta during pregnancy

Study finds air pollution reaches placenta during pregnancyMedical Xpress - 2 hours ago
A new study suggests when a pregnant woman breathes in air pollution, it can travel beyond her lungs to the placenta that guards her fetus.
Particles of black carbon have been found inside the placenta, raising questions of health risks to fetuses. (Credit: Africa Studio/Shutterstock) Many of us don’t give much thought to the ...
Black carbon particles have been found on the fetal side of the placenta of women exposed to air pollution during pregnancy, according to a study of 28 women.