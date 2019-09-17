Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Study finds air pollution reaches placenta during pregnancy

Medical Xpress - 2 hours ago

A new study suggests when a pregnant woman breathes in air pollution, it can travel beyond her lungs to the placenta that guards her fetus.

Study Finds Air Pollution Particles Can Get Inside the Placenta

Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago

Particles of black carbon have been found inside the placenta, raising questions of health risks to fetuses. (Credit: Africa Studio/Shutterstock) Many of us don’t give much thought to the ...

Black carbon pollution can reach the placenta, new study shows

ZME Science - 2 hours ago

Yet another problem associated with pollution.

Air pollution gets closer to a fetus than scientists had realized, study suggests

L.A. Times - 2 hours ago

Black carbon particles have been found on the fetal side of the placenta of women exposed to air pollution during pregnancy, according to a study of 28 women.

