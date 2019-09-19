Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
World's biggest amphibian 'discovered' in museum

DNA from historical museum specimens may help save the giant salamander from extinction in the wild.

The South China giant salamander, one of two new species of giant salamander, may grow to be almost 2 metres long - making it the worlds largest amphibian

Using DNA from museum specimens collected in the early 20th century, researchers from ZSL (Zoological Society of London) and London's Natural History Museum identified two new species of giant ...

A newly-identified salamander found in a London museum could be the world's biggest amphibian. (Photo Credit: Ben Tapley / ZSL) A museum specimen that ...

Researchers from the Zoological Society of London and the Natural History Museum used DNA from 17 museum specimens and wild salamanders, revealing three genetic lineages.

The world's museum host numerous important findings just waiting to be analyzed.

The Chinese giant salamander, which reaches lengths of more than 5 feet (1.6 meters), enjoys the title of being the world’s largest living species of amphibian. However, the critically endangered ...

