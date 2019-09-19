A neutron star almost too massive to exist Cosmos Magazine - Mon 16 Sep 19 Astronomers make good use of the Shapiro Delay.

Astronomers detect the most massive neutron star ever measured Phys.org - Mon 16 Sep 19 West Virginia University researchers have helped discover the most massive neutron star to date, a breakthrough uncovered through the Green Bank Telescope in Pocahontas County.

Astronomers Detect the Most Massive Neutron Star Yet SPACE.com - 22 hours ago Astronomers have discovered the most massive example yet of the dead stars known as neutron stars, one almost too massive to exist, a new study finds.

Right Again, Einstein! Wobbling Pulsar Confirms General Relativity SPACE.com - Wed 11 Sep 19 A pulsar 25,000 light-years away is wobbling in a weird way. But Einstein's theory of general relativity predicted it more than a century ago.

