A neutron star almost too massive to exist

Cosmos Magazine - Mon 16 Sep 19

Astronomers make good use of the Shapiro Delay.

Astronomers detect the most massive neutron star ever measured

Phys.org - Mon 16 Sep 19

West Virginia University researchers have helped discover the most massive neutron star to date, a breakthrough uncovered through the Green Bank Telescope in Pocahontas County.

Astronomers Discover Most Massive Neutron Star Ever

WVU astronomers were part of a research team that detected the most massive neutron star to date (via B. Saxton/NRAO/AUI/NSF) Astronomers have discovered ...

Researchers discover extremely dense neutron star 4,600 light-years from Earth

Neutron stars are one of the universe's most striking creations, formed by huge exploding stars (supernovas) that collapse into a formation of small city-size spheres. Given enough density, ...

Astronomers discover a massive neutron star that almost shouldn't exist - CNET

A superdense pulsar sits right on the line between normal and the weirdest objects in the universe.

'Biggest' star in the universe discovered, 700K times heavier than Earth

A team of researchers has discovered the "most massive neutron star ever measured," one that is considered "almost too massive to exist."

Astronomers Detect the Most Massive Neutron Star Yet

Astronomers have discovered the most massive example yet of the dead stars known as neutron stars, one almost too massive to exist, a new study finds.

Scientists have spotted the 'most massive neutron' star EVER

It is known as a neutron star, the compressed remnants of a once supermassive star which exploded in a supernova. and was discovered by the Green Bank Telescope (GBT) in West Virginia.

Extremely Massive Neutron Star May Be the Largest Ever Spotted

Scientists have discovered what could be the largest neutron star on record, according to new research.Read more...

Researchers find the most massive neutron star ever

It's almost too massive to exist.

Right Again, Einstein! Wobbling Pulsar Confirms General Relativity

A pulsar 25,000 light-years away is wobbling in a weird way. But Einstein's theory of general relativity predicted it more than a century ago.

WVU astronomers help detect the most massive neutron star ever measured

Morgantown WV (SPX) Sep 17, 2019 West Virginia University researchers have helped discover the most massive neutron star to date, a breakthrough uncovered through the Green Bank Telescope ...

Most massive neutron star ever detected, almost too massive to exist

Astronomers have discovered the most massive neutron star to date, a rapidly spinning pulsar approximately 4,600 light-years from Earth. This record-breaking object is teetering on the edge ...

