A combination of wood fibres and spider silk could rival plastic

A combination of wood fibres and spider silk could rival plasticPhys.org - 3 hours ago
Achieving strength and extensibility at the same time has so far been a great challenge in material engineering: increasing strength has meant losing extensibility and vice versa. Now Aalto ...Wood fiber, spider silk combo could rival plastic, Science Blog - 2 hours ago
Spiders’ silk gives strength to wood-based bioplasticsThe Engineer - 6 hours ago
Finnish researchers have combined the silk protein found in spiders’ webs with wood cellulose fibres to create a new durable form of bioplastic. The scientists, from Aalto University and ...
Combination of wood fibers and spider silk could rival plasticEurekalert - 3 hours ago
Combination of wood fibres and spider silk could rival plasticThe unique material outperforms most of today's synthetic and natural materials by providing high strength and stiffness, combined ...