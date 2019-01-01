ECB's Coeure says 'stablecoins' pose risks amid resistance to Facebook's Libra

ECB's Coeure says 'stablecoins' pose risks amid resistance to Facebook's LibraReuters Technology - 3 hours ago
A new breed of asset-backed cryptocurrencies such as Facebook's Libra are untested and pose serious risks, the European Central Bank's Benoit Coeure said on Monday, pledging a tough regulatory ...
Stablecoins harbor big risks, tough rules needed: CoeureReuters Technology - 4 hours ago
Stablecoins such as Facebook's planned Libra are untested and pose serious risks, the European Central Bank's Benoit Coeure said on Monday, pledging a tough regulatory approach amid global scrutiny ...