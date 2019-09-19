This watery planet is the best place to hunt life we've seen so far Newscientist - 3 hours ago We've spotted water vapour in the atmosphere of a distant planet twice Earth’s size. It's probably the single best place to hunt for alien life that we know of

Hubble telescope spies water raining on distant world Nature News - 4 hours ago Nature, Published online: 11 September 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02721-2The exoplanet is just twice the diameter of Earth, and could potentially host life.

Water vapor has been spotted on a “habitable zone” planet 110 light years away MIT Technology Review - 4 hours ago It’s the first time scientists have made this discovery for a planet whose distance from its star means it could theoretically have liquid water on its surface.

Water detected in atmosphere of alien planet, but it's not Earth as we know it, Jim! ABC Science - 4 hours ago An alien super-world 110 light years away from us is the first outside our solar system to have conditions that are potentially suitable to host life, astronomers ...

Water found on 'mind-blowing' world BBC News - 4 hours ago Astronomers discover water in the atmosphere of a "habitable" planet orbiting a distant star.

First water detected on potentially 'habitable' planet Phys.org - 4 hours ago K2-18b, which is eight times the mass of Earth, is now the only planet orbiting a star outside the Solar System, or 'exoplanet', known to have both water and temperatures that could support ... First water detected on potentially 'habitable' planet, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago



Exoplanet K2-18b: Life-friendly climate and oceans as well? - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago Researchers say data shows signs of water vapor and though it's too early to know, "it's entirely possible this is a water world."

Scientists Find Water Vapor on the Most Habitable Exoplanet Yet Wired Science Blogs - 3 hours ago A so-called super Earth with water in its atmosphere has many appealing attributes. But that doesn't mean it hosts life.

Water vapour is spotted on a distant rocky planet Physicsworld Blog - 4 hours ago K2-18b is in the habitable zone of a red-dwarf star The post Water vapour is spotted on a distant rocky planet appeared first on Physics World.

Water found in habitable super-Earth's atmosphere for first time Astronomy.com - 4 hours ago Orbiting around a relatively docile red dwarf star, the exoplanet is "the best candidate for habitability that we know right now."

NASA's Hubble finds water vapor on habitable-zone exoplanet for 1st time Eurekalert - 3 hours ago With data from the Hubble Space Telescope, water vapor has been detected in the atmosphere of a super-Earth with habitable temperatures.