Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

This watery planet is the best place to hunt life we've seen so far

Newscientist - 3 hours ago

We've spotted water vapour in the atmosphere of a distant planet twice Earth’s size. It's probably the single best place to hunt for alien life that we know of

Hubble telescope spies water raining on distant world

Nature News - 4 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 11 September 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02721-2The exoplanet is just twice the diameter of Earth, and could potentially host life.

Water vapor has been spotted on a “habitable zone” planet 110 light years away

MIT Technology Review - 4 hours ago

It’s the first time scientists have made this discovery for a planet whose distance from its star means it could theoretically have liquid water on its surface.

Water detected in atmosphere of alien planet, but it's not Earth as we know it, Jim!

ABC Science - 4 hours ago

An alien super-world 110 light years away from us is the first outside our solar system to have conditions that are potentially suitable to host life, astronomers ...

Water found on 'mind-blowing' world

BBC News - 4 hours ago

Astronomers discover water in the atmosphere of a "habitable" planet orbiting a distant star.

First water detected on potentially 'habitable' planet

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

K2-18b, which is eight times the mass of Earth, is now the only planet orbiting a star outside the Solar System, or 'exoplanet', known to have both water and temperatures that could support ...

First water detected on potentially 'habitable' planet, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Exoplanet K2-18b: Life-friendly climate and oceans as well? - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago

Researchers say data shows signs of water vapor and though it's too early to know, "it's entirely possible this is a water world."

Scientists Find Water Vapor on the Most Habitable Exoplanet Yet

Wired Science Blogs - 3 hours ago

A so-called super Earth with water in its atmosphere has many appealing attributes. But that doesn't mean it hosts life.

Water vapour is spotted on a distant rocky planet

Physicsworld Blog - 4 hours ago

K2-18b is in the habitable zone of a red-dwarf star The post Water vapour is spotted on a distant rocky planet appeared first on Physics World.

Water found in habitable super-Earth's atmosphere for first time

Astronomy.com - 4 hours ago

Orbiting around a relatively docile red dwarf star, the exoplanet is "the best candidate for habitability that we know right now."

NASA's Hubble finds water vapor on habitable-zone exoplanet for 1st time

Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

With data from the Hubble Space Telescope, water vapor has been detected in the atmosphere of a super-Earth with habitable temperatures.

Water detected on an exoplanet located in its star's habitable zone

ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Astronomers have detected water vapor on the exoplanet K2-18b -- a major discovery in the search of alien life.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer