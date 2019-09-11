Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Giant Bubbles Spotted Rushing Out from Milky Way’s Center

Discover Magazine - 14 hours ago

The MeerKAT telescope is superimposed on a radio image of the Milky Way's center. Radio bubbles extend from between the two nearest antennas to the upper right corner, with filaments running ...

Giant bubbles spotted rushing out from Milky Way’s center, Astronomy.com - 15 hours ago

Enormous bubbles discovered near centre of the Milky Way

Cosmos Magazine - 14 hours ago

South African telescopes capture the aftermath of a high-energy event. Richard A Lovett reports.

There is a pair of weird, gigantic bubbles at the centre of our galaxy

Newscientist - 15 hours ago

There are strange bubbles of particles looming above and below the Milky Way, and they may have been blasted out by our galaxy’s supermassive black hole

Giant ‘bubbles’ spotted around Milky Way’s black hole

Nature News - 15 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 11 September 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02726-xFirst major result from South Africa’s pioneering MeerKAT radiotelescope reveals remnants of energetic ...

Huge 'structures' found at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy, scientists say

The Independent - 15 hours ago

Vast formations were born during 'a staggeringly powerful event happened a few million years ago very near our galaxy's central black hole', scientist says

Towering balloon-like structures discovered near center of the Milky Way

Phys.org - 15 hours ago

An international team of astronomers, including Northwestern University's Farhad Yusef-Zadeh, has discovered one of the largest structures ever observed in the Milky Way. A newly spotted pair ...

Towering, balloonlike features found near Milky Way galaxy's center

FOXNews - 8 hours ago

A pair of radio-emitting bubbles that tower hundreds of light years above and below our galaxy were discovered by an international team of astronomers.

Gigantic radio-emitting bubbles discovered at the center of our galaxy - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 15 hours ago

They're hundreds of light years tall.

Gargantuan ‘Bubbles’ of Radio Energy Spotted at the Center of Our Galaxy. How’d They Get There?

Livescience - 15 hours ago

Two huge bubbles of radio energy swirling out of the Milky Way's middle could be evidence of an ancient cosmic explosion — or maybe the start of a new one.

Towering balloon-like features discovered near center of Milky Way

ScienceDaily - 13 hours ago

Astronomers have discovered one of the largest features ever observed in the center of the Milky Way: a pair of enormous radio-emitting bubbles that tower hundreds of light-years above and below ...

Towering Balloon-like Features Discovered near Center of the Milky Way

Newswise - 14 hours ago

An international team of astronomers has discovered one of the largest features ever observed in the center of the Milky Way - a pair of enormous radio-emitting bubbles that tower hundreds of ...

Towering balloon-like features discovered near center of the Milky Way, Eurekalert - 15 hours ago

Giant balloon-like structures discovered at center of Milky Way

Eurekalert - 15 hours ago

(Northwestern University) An international team of astronomers, including Northwestern University's Farhad Yusef-Zadeh, has discovered one of the largest structures ever observed in the Milky ...

Towering balloon-like features discovered near centre of the Milky Way

Eurekalert - 15 hours ago

(University of Oxford) An international team of astronomers including members from the University of Oxford, has discovered one of the largest features ever observed in the center of the Milky ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer