Two new species of electric eel come as a shock to biologists

It was thought that there was only one species of electric eel but a new survey finds there are three, and one has set a new record for its electric discharge

Shock me: 200% increase in electric eel species

Newly identified Electrophorus voltai is the strongest known living bioelectricity generator. Ian Connellan reports.

A new species of electric eel produces the highest voltage discharge of any known animal

There are at least three species of electric eels (Electrophorus spp.), not just one as previously believed. Two new species have recently been described with São Paulo Research Foundation—FAPESP's ...

Newly Identified Electric Eel Species Is Most Shocking Animal Ever

Genetic data has revealed several distinct electric eel species living throughout South America, including the most shocking eel (and animal) discovered yet. Read more...

Electric eel with a 860-VOLT shock has the highest charge of any animal on earth

Researchers have spent decades believing all electric eels belong to a single species but the discovery in the Amazon basin has revealed there are numerous and their electric shocks vary.

Smithsonian scientists triple number of known electric eel species

(Smithsonian) South American rivers are home to at least three different species of electric eels, including a newly identified species capable of generating a greater electrical discharge than ...

