Stretchy plastic electrolytes could enable new lithium-ion battery designPhys.org - 3 hours ago
The growing popularity of lithium-ion batteries in recent years has put a strain on the world's supply of cobalt and nickel—two metals integral to current battery designs—and sent prices ...Stretchy Plastic Electrolytes Could Enable New Lithium-Ion Battery Design, Newswise - 3 hours ago
Stretchy plastic electrolytes could enable new lithium-ion battery design, ScienceDaily - 12 hours ago
Stretchy plastic electrolytes could enable new lithium-ion battery design, Eurekalert - 14 hours ago