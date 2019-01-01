Ancient footprints show Neanderthals may have been taller than thought

Ancient footprints show Neanderthals may have been taller than thoughtNewscientist - 4 hours ago
The biggest collection of Neanderthal footprints yet discovered offers a window on their social structure, and shows that their group was filled with children
Neanderthal footprint discovery sheds new light on social groupsDaily Mail - 2 hours ago
Palaeoanthropologists led from the Muséum national d'Histoire naturelle in Paris analysed 257 fossilised Neanderthal footprints from the an archaeological site in La Rozel, in Normandy, France.