Gemini observatory captures multicolor image of first-ever interstellar comet Phys.org - 8 hours ago The first-ever comet from beyond our Solar System has been successfully imaged by the Gemini Observatory in multiple colors. The image of the newly discovered object, denoted C/2019 Q4 (Borisov), ...

Newly discovered comet is likely interstellar visitor Phys.org - 18 hours ago A newly discovered comet has excited the astronomical community this week because it appears to have originated from outside the solar system. The object—designated C/2019 Q4 (Borisov) - was ... Newly discovered comet is likely interstellar visitor, ScienceDaily - Thu 12 Sep 19



Astronomers May Have Just Discovered an Interstellar Comet Visiting Our Solar System Discover Magazine - Thu 12 Sep 19 Astronomers first found Comet C/2019 Q4 on August 30. The past week of observations, including this image taken by the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on Hawaii's Big Island, have increased astronomers ... Astronomers may have just discovered an interstellar comet visiting our solar system, Astronomy.com - Thu 12 Sep 19



Another interstellar object has been spotted visiting the solar system MIT Technology Review - Thu 12 Sep 19

Alien comet speeding towards Earth could be visitor from another solar system, say scientists The Independent - Thu 12 Sep 19 Mysterious object would be the second ever interstellar traveller known to have visited us

We may have spotted an interstellar comet flying toward Earth Newscientist - Wed 11 Sep 19 Astronomers have found a comet that seems to have come from beyond our solar system, which would make it the second interstellar object that we’ve ever spotted

Water found on habitable alien exoplanet for first ever time, scientists say The Independent - Wed 11 Sep 19 'This represents the biggest step yet taken towards our ultimate goal of finding life on other planets, of proving that we are not alone'

Scientists searching for alien life receive more than 100 signals from deep space The Independent - Wed 11 Sep 19 Blasts were picked up by what engineers say is the world's most sensitive listening device

Nasa reveals spectacular photo of avalanche on Mars The Independent - Mon 9 Sep 19 Dramatic effect can happen every spring

Lunar lander found lying on Moon's surface after unexplained failure, Indian space agency says The Independent - Mon 9 Sep 19 'It must have been a hard landing'

Our best look at likely interstellar comet Borisov so far - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago It's coming for a swing past our sun because it isn't bound to one. Scientists have taken a stunning multicolor image of the visitor on approach.

Newfound comet could be an interstellar object, experts argue ZME Science - 8 hours ago It's only the second time that astronomers have detected an interstellar visitor.

A Second Interstellar Visitor Is Approaching Our Solar System Extremetech - 11 hours ago This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid, `Oumuamua. Observations from ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around ...

New comet is our second interstellar visitor Ars Technica - 13 hours ago Recently spotted comet is plunging down onto the Solar System at an extreme angle.

Mysterious, newly discovered comet is probably an interstellar visitor, scientists believe FOXNews - 14 hours ago Fresh off the excitement about Oumuaua, the first interstellar object discovered in our solar system, researchers have discovered what they believe is the second interstellar object.

Scientists Discover Possible Interstellar Visitor Geek.com - 17 hours ago Comet C/2019 Q4 as imaged by the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on Hawaii's Big Island on Sept. 10, 2019 (Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope/NASA) A newly ...

2nd-Known Interstellar Visitor May Have Breezed Through Our Solar System Livescience - 18 hours ago A bright speck in the night sky may be the second known object to hurtle through our solar system after leaving another.

Newfound comet likely an 'interstellar visitor,' scientists say Reuters - Thu 12 Sep 19 A newly discovered comet hurtling toward the orbit of Mars has scientists scurrying to confirm whether it came from outside the solar system, a likely prospect that would make it the second ...

Interstellar objects could be target for space mission - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - Thu 12 Sep 19 First there was Oumuamua. Now comet C/2019 Q4 may be visiting from beyond our solar system. A future interstellar tourist could be the first we check out up close with a mission already in the ...

This Comet Might Be from Interstellar Space. Here's How We Could Find Out. SPACE.com - Thu 12 Sep 19 At first, it was just another bright, fuzzy speck in the sky. But it may turn out to be something much more exciting: the second known object to hurtle through our solar system after leaving ...

Another interstellar object? Astronomers confirm comet comes from outside our own solar system Daily Mail - Thu 12 Sep 19 An object spotted at the end of August by amateur astronomer, Gennady Borisov in Crimea, is likely the second known interstellar object to make a pit stop in our corner of the galaxy.

Interstellar object headed our way - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - Thu 12 Sep 19 Oumuamua was the first known object to visit from beyond the solar system. Now another may be inbound, and this time it wasn't spotted with Earth in its rear view.

Has another interstellar object been found? BBC Science News - Thu 12 Sep 19 An amateur astronomer has discovered a comet that could come from outside our Solar System.

Have Astronomers Just Spotted Another Interstellar Object? Gizmodo - Wed 11 Sep 19 An amateur astronomer may have detected an object from outside our solar system, according to an announcement from the Minor Planet Center.Read more...

An interstellar comet looks to be heading our way - CNET CNET - Wed 11 Sep 19 Oumuamua was the first known object to visit us from beyond the solar system. Now astronomers think they've caught another one and this time it wasn't spotted with Earth in its rearview.

Newly spotted comet is likely an interstellar traveler UPI - 16 hours ago Astronomers have identified a new comet, named C/2019 Q4, traveling inbound toward the sun. Early analysis of the comet's trajectory suggests the space rock came from beyond our solar system.