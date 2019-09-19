Phys.org - 8 hours ago

To build the next generation of powerful proton accelerators, scientists need the strongest magnets possible to steer particles close to the speed of light around a ring. For a given ring size, ...

Fermilab achieves world-record field strength for accelerator magnet, Eurekalert - 10 hours ago

Fermilab achieves world-record field strength for accelerator magnet, Newswise - 11 hours ago