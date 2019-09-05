Team behind world's first black hole image wins 'Oscar of science' Phys.org - 6 hours ago The 347 scientists who collaborated to produce the world's first image of a black hole were honored Thursday with the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, winning $3 million dollars for ...

Mathematician Wins $3 Million Breakthrough Prize for 'Magic Wand Theorem' Livescience - 7 hours ago Their research answered many questions. Among them: What happens if you put a candle in a room full of perfect mirrors?