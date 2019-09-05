Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Team behind world's first black hole image wins 'Oscar of science'

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

The 347 scientists who collaborated to produce the world's first image of a black hole were honored Thursday with the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, winning $3 million dollars for ...

First ever picture of a black hole scoops US$3-million prize

Nature News - 6 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 05 September 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02659-5The Event Horizon Telescope team is one of six winners of the Breakthrough Prize, which covers physics, ...

Team plans colour film of black hole at galaxy's centre

BBC News - 6 hours ago

The team that took the first ever image of a black hole announces plans to take a "razor sharp" full colour video of the one at the centre of our galaxy.

Shep Doeleman on the Breakthrough Prize-winning black hole photo

Newscientist - 7 hours ago

The team behind the first ever image of a black hole has won the prestigious $3m Breakthrough Prize. New Scientist spoke with the group’s leader, Shep Doeleman

Scientists win millions in the 2020 Breakthrough Prize

Newscientist - 7 hours ago

The Breakthrough Prize rewards work in physics, mathematics, and the life sciences, and it has just awarded almost $20 million to researchers around the world

Scientists Behind First Black Hole Image Win $3 Million Breakthrough Prize Award

Gizmodo - 4 hours ago

The Breakthrough Prize Foundation has awarded $21.6 million to winners of its 2020 Breakthrough Prizes, including a $3 million prize to 347 members of the black hole-imaging Event Horizon Telescope ...

First Ever Black Hole Image Earns Researchers a $3 Million Prize

Livescience - 5 hours ago

The team of researchers that captured the first direct image of a black hole was honored with an "Oscar of Science" — the 2020 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics.

Event Horizon Telescope Team Wins $3 Million Breakthrough Prize for Epic Black Hole Imagery

SPACE.com - 7 hours ago

The Event Horizon Telescope team, which earlier this year unveiled photos of the supermassive black hole at the heart of the galaxy M87, has won the $3 million annual Breakthrough Prize in fundamental ...

Mathematician Wins $3 Million Breakthrough Prize for 'Magic Wand Theorem'

Livescience - 7 hours ago

Their research answered many questions. Among them: What happens if you put a candle in a room full of perfect mirrors?

Here are this year’s Breakthrough Prize Winners

TechCrunch - 7 hours ago

Today, at the 8thth annual Breakthrough Prize Awards, hundreds of scientists will win their share of $10 million in awards for their outstanding work in the fields of Fundamental Physics, Life ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer