Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Lego's massive Imperial Star Destroyer arrives in October with 4,700 pieces

Techspot - 3 hours ago

The Lego Group on Thursday unveiled a brand new entry in its popular Star Wars series. The Imperial Star Destroyer – Ultimate Collector Series item # 75252 – is a 4,784-piece set that captures ...

Lego's Giant New Imperial Star Destroyer Is Simply Spectacular

SPACE.com - 3 hours ago

Lego just tapped the Dark Side of the Force for its longest "Star Wars" set yet: an epic Imperial Star Destroyer that would make Darth Vader proud.

The 4,784-Piece Lego Star Wars UCS Imperial Star Destroyer Makes Me Want to Root for the Empire

Gizmodo - 7 hours ago

As with the 2017 Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon which was an update to a smaller set in 2007, Lego’s new UCS Imperial Star Destroyer is a new version of a model released back ...

The New Lego UCS Imperial Star Destroyer Is Nearly Four Feet Long

Geek.com - 9 hours ago

For 20 years, Lego has been turning out one amazing Star Wars set after another. Today they&#8217;re unveiling an epic addition to the Ultimate Collectors Series ...

Lego's magnificent Imperial Star Destroyer is its longest Star Wars set ever - CNET

CNET - 9 hours ago

The 43-inch, 4,784-piece Devastator is part of Lego's Ultimate Collector Series, and costs $700.

Lego's Imperial Star Destroyer set has 4,700 pieces and is 43 inches long

Engadget - 9 hours ago

This magnificent specimen is all your childhood dreams come true: a 43-inch long Imperial Star Destroyer made from Lego. The new 4,700-piece Lego creation is the largest Star Wars-themed ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer