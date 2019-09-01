Lost Denisovan bone reveals surprisingly human-like finger Nature News - 11 hours ago Nature, Published online: 05 September 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02647-9Photos of missing fossil show these ancient hominins had slimmer digits than their Neanderthal relatives.

Ancient Denisovan finger bone seen as surprisingly 'humanlike,' scientists say FOXNews - Wed 4 Sep 19 A Denisovan finger fossil holds a suprising feature that sheds light on the development on our human ancestors.

Denisovan fossil finger points to the timing of Neanderthal evolution Ars Technica - Wed 4 Sep 19 Anthropologists put a finger on differences between Neanderthals and Denisovans.

Denisovans had hands that resembled those of humans Daily Mail - Wed 4 Sep 19 Fingers of Denisovans bear a striking resemblance to the digits of modern-day humans. Little is known about Denisovans, who lived in an Siberian cave 100,000 years ago.

Analysis of Denisovan Fossil Reveals a Distinctly Human-Like Finger Gizmodo - Wed 4 Sep 19 Very little is known about the Denisovans—a mysterious group of hominins that lived alongside early humans and Neanderthals during the last Ice Age. New research has revealed a Denisovan finger ...