Lost Denisovan bone reveals surprisingly human-like finger

Lost Denisovan bone reveals surprisingly human-like fingerNature News - 11 hours ago
Nature, Published online: 05 September 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02647-9Photos of missing fossil show these ancient hominins had slimmer digits than their Neanderthal relatives.
Ancient Denisovan finger bone seen as surprisingly 'humanlike,' scientists sayFOXNews - Wed 4 Sep 19
A Denisovan finger fossil holds a suprising feature that sheds light on the development on our human ancestors.
Denisovan fossil finger points to the timing of Neanderthal evolutionArs Technica - Wed 4 Sep 19
Anthropologists put a finger on differences between Neanderthals and Denisovans.
Denisovans had hands that resembled those of humansDaily Mail - Wed 4 Sep 19
Fingers of Denisovans bear a striking resemblance to the digits of modern-day humans. Little is known about Denisovans, who lived in an Siberian cave 100,000 years ago.
Analysis of Denisovan Fossil Reveals a Distinctly Human-Like FingerGizmodo - Wed 4 Sep 19
Very little is known about the Denisovans—a mysterious group of hominins that lived alongside early humans and Neanderthals during the last Ice Age. New research has revealed a Denisovan finger ...
Denisovan finger bone more closely resembles modern human digits than NeanderthalsEurekalert - Wed 4 Sep 19
(American Association for the Advancement of Science) Scientists have identified the missing part of a finger bone fragment from the Denisova Cave in southern Siberia, revealing that Denisovans ...