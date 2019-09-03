Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

NTSB: Tesla Autopilot let driver rely too much on automation

TechXplore - 3 hours ago

A government investigation has found that a design flaw in Tesla's Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system and driver inattention combined to cause a Model S electric car to slam into a firetruck ...

Tesla Autopilot design combined with driver inattention caused crash, NTSB says

TechCrunch - 2 hours ago

The National Transportation Safety Board said driver inattention coupled with the design of Tesla&#8217;s advanced driver assistance system Autopilot and an over reliance on feature were behind ...

U.S. safety regulator cites driver error, Tesla Autopilot design in crash report

Reuters Technology - 3 hours ago

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Wednesday cited driver errors and Tesla Inc's Autopilot design as the probable cause of a January 2018 crash of a Model S into a parked fire ...

Tesla was on Autopilot when it slammed into a firetruck in California, NTSB says

USA today - 5 hours ago

The NTSB says the driver never saw the parked firetruck and didn&rsquo;t brake. Apparently the man&rsquo;s 2014 Tesla Model S didn&rsquo;t brake either. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;

Autopilot was engaged in the crash of a Tesla Model S into a firetruck in LA, NTSB says - Roadshow

CNET Cutting Edge - 19 hours ago

Guess what? The driver was using Autopilot incorrectly by not having his hands on the steering wheel.

Tesla Autopilot was engaged before 2018 California crash, NTSB finds

TechCrunch - Tue 3 Sep 19

A Tesla Model S was in Autopilot mode —the company&#8217;s advanced driver assistance system — when it crashed into a fire truck in Southern California last year, according to a preliminary ...

Tesla Autopilot engaged in 2018 California crash; driver's hands off wheel: NTSB

Reuters Technology - Tue 3 Sep 19

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Tuesday that a Tesla Model S was in Autopilot mode and the driver's hands were off the wheel when it struck a fire truck in Culver City, ...

NTSB says Autopilot engaged in 2018 California Tesla crash

Reuters Technology - Tue 3 Sep 19

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday a Tesla Model S was in Autopilot mode when it struck a fire truck in Culver City, California -- one of a series of crashes the board is ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer