I love to go a wandering... Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago Fossils reveal earliest signs of mobility, researchers suggest.

540-million-year-old worm was first segmented animal that could move Newscientist - 2 hours ago An extinct creature that resembled a cross between an earthworm and a millipede is the oldest known segmented animal able to move under its own power

Ancient animal species: Fossils dating back 550 million years among first animal trails Phys.org - 3 hours ago In a remarkable evolutionary discovery, a team of scientists co-led by a Virginia Tech geoscientist has discovered what could be among the first trails made by animals on the surface of the ... Ancient animal species: Fossils dating back 550 million years among first animal trails, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago



X-ray analysis reveals amazing 3-D soft anatomy of animals that lived 500 million years ago Phys.org - 7 hours ago An international team led by scientists from the University of Leicester and Yunnan University in China has revealed unprecedented anatomical detail from fossil animals that lived 500 million ...

Before life exploded in the Cambrian, there were worms Ars Technica - 1 hours ago A segmented worm left tracks on the ocean floor when most animals were sedentary.

Death march of segmented animal unravels critical evolutionary puzzle Eurekalert - 3 hours ago (Chinese Academy of Sciences Headquarters) The death march of a segmented bilaterian animal unearthed from ~550-million-year-old rocks in China shows that the oldest mobile and segmented animals ...