HyperX's new 7.1 headset gets even more immersive with head tracking

HyperX's new 7.1 headset gets even more immersive with head trackingEngadget - 3 hours ago
Games these days are getting serious about their audio. It's not just tinny MIDI tunes and beeps anymore; we're talking realistic gunfire, explosions and stirring orchestral ...
HyperX's Cloud Orbit S Headset Delivers Next Level Gaming AudioGizmodo - 3 hours ago
For years, I’ve used a stand mic and a pair of regular headphones as my setup for gaming audio. That’s because while a headset is easier to use, keeping my microphone and headphones separated ...