Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

HyperX's new 7.1 headset gets even more immersive with head tracking

Engadget - 3 hours ago

Games these days are getting serious about their audio. It&#039;s not just tinny MIDI tunes and beeps anymore; we&#039;re talking realistic gunfire, explosions and stirring orchestral ...

HyperX's Cloud Orbit S Headset Delivers Next Level Gaming Audio

Gizmodo - 3 hours ago

For years, I’ve used a stand mic and a pair of regular headphones as my setup for gaming audio. That’s because while a headset is easier to use, keeping my microphone and headphones separated ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer