Watch the Bugatti Chiron smash through the mythical 300 mph barrier

Watch the Bugatti Chiron smash through the mythical 300 mph barrierThe Verge - 39 minutes ago
Speed, especially extremely high speeds, can get pretty abstract. I don’t know about you, but I find it difficult to wrap my head around anything faster than 150 mph, which is ...
Watch The Bugatti Chiron Shatter 300MPH Barrier To Capture Production World RecordHotHardware - 2 hours ago
Bugatti first announced the Chiron as the successor to the famed Veyron back in early 2016. The bodacious two-seater is powered by a monstrous quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine pumping ...
Bugatti found out just how fast the Chiron is, flat-out: 305mphArstechnica - 3 hours ago
It set the record at Ehra-Lessien, a test track with a 5.4-mile straight.