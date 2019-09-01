Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Watch the Bugatti Chiron smash through the mythical 300 mph barrier

The Verge - 39 minutes ago

Speed, especially extremely high speeds, can get pretty abstract. I don’t know about you, but I find it difficult to wrap my head around anything faster than 150 mph, which is ...

Watch The Bugatti Chiron Shatter 300MPH Barrier To Capture Production World Record

HotHardware - 2 hours ago

Bugatti first announced the Chiron as the successor to the famed Veyron back in early 2016. The bodacious two-seater is powered by a monstrous quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine pumping ...

Bugatti found out just how fast the Chiron is, flat-out: 305mph

Arstechnica - 3 hours ago

It set the record at Ehra-Lessien, a test track with a 5.4-mile straight.

