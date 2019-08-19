A formula for simulating softness

A formula for simulating softnessCosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago
Perception is influenced by geometric properties, experiments show.
How to simulate softnessTechXplore - Fri 30 Aug 19
What factors affect how human touch perceives softness, like the feel of pressing your fingertip against a marshmallow, a piece of clay or a rubber ball? By exploring this question in detail, ...How to simulate softness, ScienceDaily - Fri 30 Aug 19
How to simulate softness, Newswise - Fri 30 Aug 19
How to simulate softness, Eurekalert - Fri 30 Aug 19