Artifacts Found in North America Suggest Humans Came By Sea The Scientist - 25 minutes ago Dating back to 16,000 years, items from a dig site in Idaho point to the first settlers arriving by a Pacific coastal route rather than by an ice-free land bridge from Siberia.

Idaho artifacts show human presence in Americas 16,600 years ago Reuters - 56 minutes ago Artifacts including stone tools and animal bone fragments found in Idaho dating back about 16,600 years represent what may be the oldest evidence of humans in the Americas and offer insight ...

16,000-year-old site in Idaho indicates people sailed around the ice sheet Arstechnica - 1 hours ago Stone tools at the Cooper's Ferry site resemble tools from Ice Age sites in Japan.

