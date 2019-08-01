Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

A smartphone app can detect tiny amounts of norovirus in water

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

A device consisting of a smartphone and an attachable microscope can detect minuscule amounts of norovirus, which may help identify its spread earlier

Using a smartphone to detect norovirus

TechXplore - 4 hours ago

A little bit of norovirus—the highly infectious microbe that causes about 20 million cases of food poisoning in the United States each year—goes a long way. Just 10 particles of the virus ...

Using a smartphone to detect norovirus, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Smartphone-based device for detecting norovirus, the 'cruise ship' microbe

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Made infamous by outbreaks on cruise ships, norovirus can really ruin a vacation, causing severe vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. But the highly infectious virus can also strike closer to ...

Smartphone-based device for detecting norovirus, the 'cruise ship' microbe, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Smartphone app and attachable microscope can detect outbreaks of norovirus for just $50 

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

Researchers from the University of Arizona have created a simple, portable and inexpensive way of detecting extremely low levels of norovirus in water.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer