Heading for the jungle? Pack a little graphene

Heading for the jungle? Pack a little grapheneCosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago
It’s a two-pronged defence against mosquitoes, research shows.
Mosquito incognito: Could graphene-lined clothing help prevent mosquito bites?Phys.org - Mon 26 Aug 19
The nanomaterial graphene has received significant attention for its potential uses in everything from solar cells to tennis rackets. But a new study by Brown University researchers finds a ...Mosquito incognito: Could graphene-lined clothing help prevent mosquito bites?, ScienceDaily - 23 hours ago
Mosquito incognito: Could graphene-lined clothing help prevent mosquito bites?, Eurekalert - Mon 26 Aug 19
Graphene provides an unexpected two-fold defense against mosquitoesTechspot - 1 hours ago
Graphene was once praised as a miracle material that would enable everything from faster computer chips to space elevators. While we’re still waiting for those advancements to take shape, ...
Researchers use graphene-lined clothes to deter mosquitoesEngadget - 4 hours ago
Graphene, the highly flexible supermaterial used to build solar cells (and perhaps one day foldable phones), is also a powerful mosquito repellent. A team of researchers at Brown University ...
Adding Graphene to Fabrics Turns It Into a Perfect Force Field Against MosquitoesGizmodo - 7 hours ago
Saying goodbye to the warm summer months is a little easier when it also means the war against mosquito bites is coming to an end. They’re not just an itchy annoyance, however, mosquitoes ...
Graphene-Lined Clothing To Prevent Mosquito BitesScience 2.0 - 3 hours ago
Some mosquito species, such as Aedes aegypti, have been able to weave their way through evolutionary time despite having no ecological value, basically being just delivery mechanisms for things ...
How Graphene-Based Films May Help Protect Against Mosquito BitesAZoNano - 6 hours ago
Recent developments and potential applications for graphene include advancements in battery technology, supercomputers, solar panels, while the material even allows for faster DNA Sequencing. ...
Graphene shield shows promise in blocking mosquito bitesNewswise - Mon 26 Aug 19
An innovative graphene-based film helps shield people from disease-carrying mosquitos, according to a new study funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), part ...Graphene shield shows promise in blocking mosquito bites, Eurekalert - Mon 26 Aug 19