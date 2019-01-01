Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Star Wars, Black Widow, Kit Harington: Every Walt Disney Studios D23 announcement - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 5 minutes ago

Disney didn't disappoint, with first looks at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil, new Pixar movies, and footage from The Rise of Skywalker, Black Widow, Mulan and Jungle Cruise. Oh, and Kit Harington ...

Black Widow trailer debuts for Disney D23 Expo crowd - CNET

CNET - 2 hours ago

Here's what we saw in the new trailer. (But no, we don't know when it'll be released.)

Star Wars, Kit Harington, Black Widow and everything from Walt Disney Studios D23 panel - CNET

CNET - 5 hours ago

Disney did not disappoint during its 90 minute panel. There was footage and trailers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Black Widow, Mulan, The Jungle Cruise and news that Jon Snow actor ...

The Black Widow trailer is full of back-to-back brutal fights

The Verge - 6 hours ago

Image: Marvel The Black Widow movie is finally happening, and Marvel Studios co-president Kevin Feige brought an exclusive trailer to Disney’s D23 Expo, to prove it. Like the ...

Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker -- Poster, release date, plot, cast and rumors - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago

The Rise of Skywalker is coming to theaters this December. Here's everything we know so far.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage screened at Disney's D23 - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago

Rey looks to have a brand-new double lightsaber.

Marvel's Black Widow gets new footage, details at Disney D23 Expo - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago

The next MCU movie offers a new teaser.

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan join Marvel's The Eternals - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago

The Game of Thrones actor is non-Eternal Dane Whitman, while Chan is portraying Sersi.

Disney's Jungle Cruise movie footage sails into D23 - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago

Emily Blunt, The Rock and Jack Whitehall team up for an Amazonian adventure.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Kit Harington, Black Widow and more from the Walt Disney Studios D23 panel - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 6 hours ago

LucasFilms screens more Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage and Marvel shows off more of the upcoming Black Widow movie.

New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer has Rey wielding a red double lightsaber

The Verge - 6 hours ago

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will conclude the current Star Wars trilogy, and a new trailer showcased at Disney’s D23 Expo teases what that end looks like. Although Disney ...

Liveblog: All the Movie News From the D23 Expo 2019 Panel

Gizmodo - 7 hours ago

Lucasfilm. Marvel. Pixar. Disney Animation. Walt Disney Studios has plenty of companies releasing movies these days and Saturday at the 2019 D23 Expo all of them took the same stage to tell ...

Disney Plus, Star Wars The Mandalorian, Marvel news: What to expect at Disney's D23 Expo - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - Fri 23 Aug 19

After the packed Marvel announcements at Comic-Con, we're mostly expecting new details about Disney Plus and maybe some sneak footage of Episode 9 (fingers crossed???).

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer