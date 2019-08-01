Other planets could have even more life than Earth does, scientists say

Other planets could have even more life than Earth does, scientists sayThe Independent - 4 hours ago
A new study indicates that some exoplanets may have better conditions for life to thrive than Earth itself has. "This is a surprising conclusion," said lead researcher Dr. Stephanie Olson, "it ...Study shows some exoplanets may have greater variety of life than exists on Earth, Eurekalert - 4 hours ago
Geochemists at the University of Chicago used NASA software to model the likely conditions on different types of exoplanet - in particular, their climates and potential ocean habitats.