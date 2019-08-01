Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Other planets could have even more life than Earth does, scientists say

The Independent - 4 hours ago

'This is a surprising conclusion'

Study shows some exoplanets may have greater variety of life than exists on Earth

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

A new study indicates that some exoplanets may have better conditions for life to thrive than Earth itself has. "This is a surprising conclusion," said lead researcher Dr. Stephanie Olson, "it ...

Study shows some exoplanets may have greater variety of life than exists on Earth, Eurekalert - 4 hours ago

Exoplanets around distant stars could have MORE diverse life than on Earth, 'surprising' study finds

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

Geochemists at the University of Chicago used NASA software to model the likely conditions on different types of exoplanet - in particular, their climates and potential ocean habitats.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer