Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

CRISPR cuts turn gels into biological watchdogs

Nature News - 8 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 22 August 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02542-3Wunderkind gene-editing tool used to trigger smart materials that can deliver drugs and sense biological ...

Biomaterials smarten up with CRISPR

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

The CRISPR-Cas system has become the go-to tool for researchers who study genes in an ever-growing list of organisms, and is being used to develop new gene therapies that potentially can correct ...

Biomaterials smarten up with CRISPR, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago

Simple tweak reprograms DNA-responsive hydrogel smart materials

Physicsworld Blog - 7 hours ago

With a single RNA tweak, researchers produce user-friendly hydrogels that respond to different environmental triggers in various ways from chemical release to electrical fusing The post Simple ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer