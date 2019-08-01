Weld done. A new way with ceramics

Weld done. A new way with ceramicsCosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago
Clever use of lasers means no furnace required.
Lasers enable engineers to weld ceramics, no furnace requiredTechXplore - 3 hours ago
Smartphones that don't scratch or shatter. Metal-free pacemakers. Electronics for space and other harsh environments. These could all be made possible thanks to a new ceramic welding technology ...Lasers enable engineers to weld ceramics, no furnace required, Newswise - 2 hours ago
Lasers enable engineers to weld ceramics, no furnace required, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago