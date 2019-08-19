Lightest neutrino is at least 6 million times lighter than an electron

Lightest neutrino is at least 6 million times lighter than an electronNature News - 6 hours ago
Nature, Published online: 22 August 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02538-zResearchers established the limits by combining data from surveys of the cosmos and particle-physics ...
Neutrinos come in three flavours made up of a mix of three neutrino masses. While the differences between the masses are known, little information was available about the mass of the lightest ...Maximum mass of lightest neutrino revealed using astronomical big data, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
