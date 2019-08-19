Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Lightest neutrino is at least 6 million times lighter than an electron

Nature News - 6 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 22 August 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02538-zResearchers established the limits by combining data from surveys of the cosmos and particle-physics ...

Maximum mass of lightest neutrino revealed using astronomical big data

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

Neutrinos come in three flavours made up of a mix of three neutrino masses. While the differences between the masses are known, little information was available about the mass of the lightest ...

Maximum mass of lightest neutrino revealed using astronomical big data, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
Maximum mass of lightest neutrino revealed using astronomical big data, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago
