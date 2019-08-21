Breakthroughs seen in artificial eye and muscle technology Phys.org - 4 hours ago Inspired by the human eye, researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed an adaptive metalens that is essentially a flat, electronically ...

Researchers Create An Electronic Lens That Is ‘Better’ Than The Human Eye Ubergizmo - 12 hours ago Image credit – Alan She/ Harvard SEASOur eyes are fantastic in terms of how they function, where they can focus and refocus on things at incredible speeds, something that most man-made ...

Researchers create 'adaptive metalens' that can outperform human eyes Techspot - 17 hours ago The team in question has developed an "adaptive metalens," that can adjust its focus in real-time, as the human eye can -- but with some added improvements that allow it to outperform what even ...