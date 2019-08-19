Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Poo transplants to help save koalas

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Poo transplants are helping expand koala microbiomes, allowing the marsupials to eat a wider range of eucalypts and possibly survive habitat loss.

