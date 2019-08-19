Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

This Rocky Super-Earth Had Its Atmosphere Vaporized

Discover Magazine - 5 hours ago

Astronomers using the Spitzer Space Telescope discovered that exoplanet LHS 3844b probably lacks any atmosphere at all. (Credit: ESO/NASA) Rocky planets just a little larger than Earth are ...

There’s plenty of room, but no atmosphere

Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago

Exoplanet still has a few things to offer, however. Richard A Lovett reports. 

Spitzer confirms: no atmosphere on nearby exoplanet

ZME Science - 3 hours ago

Christened LHS 3844b, the exoplanet is 1.3 times larger than our planet, orbits its star in 11 hours, and -- as confirmed by this study -- is also telluric (rocky).

Exoplanet's vaporized atmosphere reveals rare look at its rocky surface

Astronomy.com - 5 hours ago

Astronomers studied a rocky exoplanet 1.3 times as wide as Earth with 100 hours of Spitzer telescope time to find that it is probably a bare rock lacking any atmosphere.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer