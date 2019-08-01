Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
When sleep is the imperative

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

Study finds some migrating birds put it ahead of security.

These migratory birds will risk their lives for a good nap

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

When driving across country, people can only make it so far before stopping off to rest. Likewise, most migratory songbirds must make stops during their long-distance journeys to sleep along ...

Birds that tuck their heads into their feathers as they sleep to stop heat loss are less healthy

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

Experts from the University of Vienna analysed the sleeping patterns of migratory Garden Warblers at a stopover site in the Mediterranean using thermal imaging cameras.

