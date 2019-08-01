Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Eight new repeating fast radio bursts detected

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Using the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) telescope, astronomers have identified eight new repeating fast radio burst (FRB) sources. The finding, reported in a paper published ...

We have spotted 8 more mysterious repeating radio bursts from space

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

Fast radio bursts are unexplained blasts of radio waves from space. A haul of eight newly spotted ones that flash repeatedly may help us work out what they are

