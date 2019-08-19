Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Scientists detect a black hole swallowing a neutron star

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

Scientists, including from The Australian National University (ANU), say they have detected a black hole swallowing a neutron star for the first time.

Gravitational waves point to a black hole swallowing a neutron star

Gizmag - 7 hours ago

Astronomers have detected a gravitational wave signal that appears to have been caused by a black hole swallowing a neutron star. Aside from being an incredible cosmic cataclysm to witness, ...

'It was a very clear and loud signal': Scientists may have spotted a black hole swallowing a star

ABC Science - 8 hours ago

Tiny ripples detected in the cosmos last week were likely to have been created in the final moments before a black hole gobbled up a small dense star 900 million ...

LIGO and Virgo probably spotted the first black hole swallowing up a neutron star

ScienceNews - Thu 15 Aug 19

In a first, astronomers may just have detected gravitational waves from a black hole merging with a neutron star.

Were gravitational waves from a black-hole–neutron-star merger detected on 14 August?

Physicsworld Blog - Fri 16 Aug 19

LIGO/Virgo detectors have seen more than 20 candidate signals since April restart The post Were gravitational waves from a black-hole–neutron-star merger detected on 14 August? appeared first ...

