A massive collision may have made Jupiter's core so weird

Young Jupiter was smacked head-on by massive newborn planet Phys.org - 2 hours ago A colossal, head-on collision between Jupiter and a still-forming planet in the early solar system, about 4.5 billion years ago, could explain surprising readings from NASA's Juno spacecraft, ...

