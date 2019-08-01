Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

A massive collision may have made Jupiter's core so weird

Newscientist - 2 hours ago

A few years ago we learned Jupiter’s core is much messier than expected. Now simulations suggest a huge collision with a planetary embryo could explain why

Young Jupiter was smacked head-on by massive newborn planet

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

A colossal, head-on collision between Jupiter and a still-forming planet in the early solar system, about 4.5 billion years ago, could explain surprising readings from NASA's Juno spacecraft, ...

The formation of Jupiter’s diluted core by a giant impact

Nature News - 3 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 14 August 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1470-2An energetic head-on collision between a large impactor and the proto-Jupiter with a primordial compact ...

Signs that Jupiter was mixed by a giant impact

Nature News - 3 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 14 August 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02401-1Simulations suggest that Jupiter’s dilute core might be the result of a collision between the planet ...

A planetary body may have smashed into Jupiter, creating its weird core

ScienceNews - 3 hours ago

A planetary body smashing into Jupiter may have jostled the gas giant’s insides during its formative years, creating the strange interior seen today.

Jupiter may have been forever changed by a head-on collision with a 'planetary embryo' - CNET

CNET - 2 hours ago

An ancient impact could explain the weird core of the gas giant.

Jupiter's Strange Core May Have Been Forged by a Colossal Head-On Crash

SPACE.com - 2 hours ago

Jupiter's dilute core could have been formed by a head-on collision 4.5 billion years ago, one new study suggests.

Jupiter's Gravitational Mystery May Have Been Caused By Collision With Another Planet

Science 2.0 - 2 hours ago

The Juno mission, designed to help scientists better understand Jupiter's origin and evolution, was launched in 2011 to map its gravitational and magnetic fields and probe the planet's deep, ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer