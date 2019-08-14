Now that's a penguin

Now that's a penguinCosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago
Prehistoric giant had a close Antarctic relative.
1.6-metre penguin fossil discovered in New ZealandABC Science - 10 hours ago
The fossilised remains of a huge penguin almost the size of an adult human have been found in New Zealand's South Island, scientists say. ...
'Human-sized penguin' lived in New ZealandBBC News - 12 hours ago
The animal, dubbed "monster penguin" by Canterbury Museum, stood around 1.6m (5ft 3in) tall.
Giant penguin fossil found in New ZealandPhys.org - 13 hours ago
The fossilised remains of a huge penguin almost the size of an adult human have been found in New Zealand's South Island, scientists announced Wednesday.
Giant 'human-sized' monster penguin remains discovered in New ZealandFOXNews - 37 minutes ago
Scientists have identified a new species of giant penguin from fossils discovered in New Zealand.
Human-sized 'monster penguin' may have weighed more than 175 pounds - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 1 hours ago
Thanks a lot, scientists, for finding this fossil and destroying our Hollywood images of cutie-wooty little penguins.
Nah or Aww? Human-Size Penguins Once Waddled Across New ZealandGizmodo - 3 hours ago
A fossil discovery has added another entry to the list of comically large New Zealand birds: a 5-foot-tall penguin.Read more...
Human-Sized Penguin Fossils Uncovered in New ZealandGeek.com - 7 hours ago
Model of five-foot-two-inch-tall giant penguin, compared to an average-height woman (via Canterbury Museum) Scientists discovered a monster penguin that ...
Paleontologists discover human-sized penguin in New ZealandUPI - 5 hours ago
Scientists have discovered a giant penguin species in New Zealand.
Monster penguin find in Waipara, New ZealandScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
A new species of giant penguin -- about 1.6 metres tall -- has been identified from fossils found in Waipara, North Canterbury in New Zealand.Monster penguin find in Waipara, New Zealand, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago