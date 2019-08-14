Now that's a penguin Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago Prehistoric giant had a close Antarctic relative.

1.6-metre penguin fossil discovered in New Zealand ABC Science - 10 hours ago The fossilised remains of a huge penguin almost the size of an adult human have been found in New Zealand's South Island, scientists say. ...

'Human-sized penguin' lived in New Zealand BBC News - 12 hours ago The animal, dubbed "monster penguin" by Canterbury Museum, stood around 1.6m (5ft 3in) tall.

Giant penguin fossil found in New Zealand Phys.org - 13 hours ago The fossilised remains of a huge penguin almost the size of an adult human have been found in New Zealand's South Island, scientists announced Wednesday.

Giant 'human-sized' monster penguin remains discovered in New Zealand FOXNews - 37 minutes ago Scientists have identified a new species of giant penguin from fossils discovered in New Zealand.

Human-sized 'monster penguin' may have weighed more than 175 pounds - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 1 hours ago Thanks a lot, scientists, for finding this fossil and destroying our Hollywood images of cutie-wooty little penguins.

Nah or Aww? Human-Size Penguins Once Waddled Across New Zealand Gizmodo - 3 hours ago A fossil discovery has added another entry to the list of comically large New Zealand birds: a 5-foot-tall penguin.Read more...

Human-Sized Penguin Fossils Uncovered in New Zealand Geek.com - 7 hours ago Model of five-foot-two-inch-tall giant penguin, compared to an average-height woman (via Canterbury Museum) Scientists discovered a monster penguin that ...

Paleontologists discover human-sized penguin in New Zealand UPI - 5 hours ago Scientists have discovered a giant penguin species in New Zealand.