Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Trump administration weakens Endangered Species Act

Nature News - 2 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 12 August 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-02439-1Changes to the United States' landmark conservation law make it easier to strip threatened species of ...

Environmentalists warn Trump 'weakening' endangered species protections

BBC News - 4 hours ago

A new rule will allow officials for the first time to weigh the economic cost of species protection.

Trump administration weakens endangered species law

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

US President Donald Trump's administration on Monday finalized rollbacks to key provisions of the Endangered Species Act, a law supported by a large majority of Americans and credited with saving ...

Trump Announces Sweeping Changes to Endangered Species Act

KQED Science - 5 hours ago

California and environmental groups are likely to challenge the decision.

Trump Administration Guts Endangered Species Act

Gizmodo - 5 hours ago

At a time when species face an unprecedented threat from human activities, the Trump administration is rolling back key protections for those most at risk of extinction. Read more...

Trump overhauling enforcement of Endangered Species Act

FOXNews - 8 hours ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is finalizing major changes Monday to the way it enforces the landmark Endangered Species Act, in a move that it says will reduce regulatory burdens ...

Trump just gutted the law that saved American bald eagles from extinction

Fastcompany Tech - 5 hours ago

Could this be any more symbolic? President Trump came to power on a wave of red hats emblazoned with the phrase Make America Great Again (and with a little help from Russia), but making America ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer