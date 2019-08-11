Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Tesla explodes after crash on Russian highway

TechCrunch - 3 hours ago

A Tesla vehicle involved in a collision burst into flames and exploded on a highway near Moscow last night, local media reported. The occupants were slightly injured, but the car is toast.

Tesla electric car catches fire after hitting tow truck in Moscow

Reuters Technology - 7 hours ago

A Tesla electric car caught fire after crashing into a tow truck on a Moscow motorway late on Saturday.

