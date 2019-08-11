Tesla explodes after crash on Russian highway

Tesla explodes after crash on Russian highwayTechCrunch - 3 hours ago
A Tesla vehicle involved in a collision burst into flames and exploded on a highway near Moscow last night, local media reported. The occupants were slightly injured, but the car is toast.
Tesla electric car catches fire after hitting tow truck in MoscowReuters Technology - 7 hours ago
A Tesla electric car caught fire after crashing into a tow truck on a Moscow motorway late on Saturday.Tesla electric car catches fire after hitting a tow truck in Moscow, Reuters Technology - 8 hours ago