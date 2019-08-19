Do I look glowing to you? Scientists discover how these sharks glow in the dark

Do I look glowing to you? Scientists discover how these sharks glow in the darkABC Science - 6 hours ago
Scientists have discovered unique molecules that make two species of shark glow in the dark.
Researchers discover an entirely new form of marine biofluorescence.
Chain catsharks and swell sharks have evolved a special way to glow-in-the-dark skin that is completely different from other biofluorescent marine animals
In the depths of the sea, certain shark species transform the ocean's blue light into a bright green color that only other sharks can see—but how they biofluoresce has previously been unclear.
Sharks may glow in order to identify each other in the ocean and fight against microbial infections.
A previously unknown family of metabolites may also have antimicrobial properties.