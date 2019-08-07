Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

World’s largest parrot was a metre tall and lived 19 million years ago

Newscientist - 35 minutes ago

Palaeontologists working in New Zealand have discovered the first evidence of giant parrots, which they believe weighed 7 kilograms and lived 19 million years ago

Meet Heracles, the metre-tall giant parrot that once called New Zealand home

ABC Science - 1 hours ago

Fossilised drumsticks discovered on New Zealand's South Island belonged to a giant parrot that stood about one metre tall and weighed around 7 kilograms. Dubbed ...

A whopping 'squawkzilla': Meet 'Hercules'—the giant parrot that dwarfs its modern cousins

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

Australasian palaeontologists have discovered the world's largest parrot, standing up to 1m tall with a massive beak able to crack most food sources.

Scientists Found a Seriously Giant Parrot Fossil in New Zealand

Gizmodo - 1 hours ago

Scientists have uncovered evidence of an enormous parrot in New Zealand (of course). This Polly doesn’t want a cracker. This Polly wants a whole damn loaf of bread.Read more...

NZ big bird a whopping 'squawkzilla'

Eurekalert - 35 minutes ago

(Flinders University) Australasian palaeontologists have discovered the world's largest parrot, standing up to 1m tall with a massive beak able to crack most food sources. The new bird has been ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer