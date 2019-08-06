Scientists create the world's thinnest gold

Scientists create the thinnest gold plates ever, just two atoms thick ZME Science - 29 minutes ago All of the bling, none of the volume.

The world's thinnest gold could revolutionize the electronics industry Techspot - 58 minutes ago Researchers at the University of Leeds in England have developed a new type of gold that is just two atoms thick. Dubbed 2D gold, the material measures only 0.47 nanometers thick – or roughly ...