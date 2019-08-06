Scientists create the world's thinnest goldCosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago
Introducing the skinny but efficient ‘nanoseaweed’.Scientists create the world's thinnest gold, Phys.org - 6 hours ago
Scientists create the world's thinnest gold, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago
Scientists create the thinnest gold plates ever, just two atoms thickZME Science - 29 minutes ago
All of the bling, none of the volume.
The world's thinnest gold could revolutionize the electronics industryTechspot - 58 minutes ago
Researchers at the University of Leeds in England have developed a new type of gold that is just two atoms thick. Dubbed 2D gold, the material measures only 0.47 nanometers thick – or roughly ...
Researchers create '2D' gold a million times thinner than a fingernailEngadget - 3 hours ago
Scientists have created the world's thinnest gold. At just two atoms thick, the material is one million times thinner than a human fingernail, which is big news for the tech industry. ...