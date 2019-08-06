Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Scientists create the world's thinnest gold

Cosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago

Introducing the skinny but efficient ‘nanoseaweed’.

Scientists create the world's thinnest gold, Phys.org - 6 hours ago
Scientists create the world's thinnest gold, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago

Scientists create the thinnest gold plates ever, just two atoms thick

ZME Science - 29 minutes ago

All of the bling, none of the volume.

The world's thinnest gold could revolutionize the electronics industry

Techspot - 58 minutes ago

Researchers at the University of Leeds in England have developed a new type of gold that is just two atoms thick. Dubbed 2D gold, the material measures only 0.47 nanometers thick – or roughly ...

Researchers create '2D' gold a million times thinner than a fingernail

Engadget - 3 hours ago

Scientists have created the world&#039;s thinnest gold. At just two atoms thick, the material is one million times thinner than a human fingernail, which is big news for the tech industry. ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer